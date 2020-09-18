REVEALED: Location for 2021 National Ploughing Championships announced

The National Ploughing Championships will return to Ratheniska in Co Laois in 2021, the National Ploughing Association has revealed.

Laois is the home county of NPA Director Anna May McHugh and will host both the National and the World Ploughing Championships in what will be a bumper four-day event.

Ratheniska last played host to the National Ploughing Championships in 2015. It was hosted on the site there for three successive years from 2013 to 2015 before moving to Offaly for a three-year stint at Screggan.

Anna May McHugh is hopeful the 2021 event can go ahead after this year's event was postponed due to Covid-19.

Planning is already underway for next year with organisers hoping a Covid-19 vaccine has been found before next September.