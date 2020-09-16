Murphy delights over €1.3m social housing refurbishment funding for Roscommon and Galway

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has welcomed the response to the 2020 Voids Stimulus Programme which will see up to 2,500 social housing units refurbished and re-let to individuals and families, struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list around the country.

As part of the July Stimulus Programme The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, announced over €40 million for the refurbishment of voids, the largest single amount ever announced under the voids programme. Nationally 2,398 applications from Local Authorities across Ireland have been approved at a cost of €39.8 million, with further applications anticipated.

Counties Roscommon and Galway will receive over €1.3m in total. A breakdown of the figures shows that County Roscommon has been allocated a total of €280,500 for 33 standard voids while County Galway has received a total of €382,000 in funding with €161,500 of that going towards 15 standard voids, 2 homeless voids at €31,000 and 6 long term voids at €189,500. Galway City received a total of €666,000 for 68 voids.

All 31 Local Authorities have made applications which are categorised into three funding streams; standard voids at an average cost of approximately €11,500, homeless voids at an average cost of €17,300 and long-term voids at an average cost of €47,000.

Senator Murphy said that it was great to see such an uptake in the scheme and at such a swift pace. “The Department is now in a position to approve applications and Local Authorities can get to work in bringing vacant social housing units back into use. I would be hopeful of seeing works carried out and all units allocated by the end of this year and local authorities will be providing status updates to the Department.

“It’s fair to say that COVID-19 has had an impact on housing delivery targets this year so the refurbishment and re-letting of voids is vitally important. I would urge the Local Authorities to refurbish and re-let their units as soon as possible,” concluded Senator Murphy.