Two-thirds of all patients in hospital with Covid-19 are in Dublin

Of the 65 patients in hospital in Ireland with a confirmed case of Covid-19, almost two thirds are being treated in hospitals in Dublin.

That's according to the latest update from the HSE which shows that a total of 42 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital in the capital.

The largest number is in Beaumont which has 12 confirmed cases while there are nine patients in Tallaght, seven in The Mater and five in Connolly. St James's and St Vincent's each are treating four patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 while there is one patient in Temple Street with the virus.

Elsewhere in the country, Mercy Hospital in Cork has four confirmed cases as does University Hospital Limerick.

There are two cases in Letterkenny, two in Waterford and one each in Drogheda, Kilkenny, Ballinasloe, Portlaoise and Sligo.

There are currently 13 patients being treated in Critical Care Units across Ireland with seven of those cases being in Dublin.

Across all the Acute Hospitals in Ireland, there are 140 suspected cases with 18 of those in Sligo and 15 in Beaumont.