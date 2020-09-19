Longford Community Resources release details of third level loan scheme

Longford Community Resources CLG has made available a 3rd Level Education Loan Scheme to assist students from welfare dependent and low income families to access third level education.

The idea behind the loan is that students can get the money to pay the deposit on a house or apartment and pay registration fees as soon as they get their place in college.

The money can be paid back out of their maintenance grant when it comes through by affordable monthly repayments.

If you are from a welfare dependent or low income family and will qualify for a Special Rate Maintenance Grant or a 100% Rate of Maintenance Grant from S.U.S.I., on commencing 3rd Level education in September, you could be eligible to apply to Longford Community Resources CLG Templemichael, Longford for this interest free loan.

To find out more about this scheme and the eligibility criteria please contact Frances Kennedy on 043 3345555, or 086 3425367 or email fkennedy@lcrl.ie for further details