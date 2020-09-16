Almost 8 in 10 parents (78%) are satisfied with guidelines put in place for their child’s school

Following the return of back to school for parents in Ireland, iReach has run a nationwide survey to determine their thoughts and concerns about their children returning to school. The survey ran between 3rd September and 9th September and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis.

· 78% of parents are satisfied with the guidelines put in place by the school their children attend. However, 13% of parents are unaware of the guidelines implemented by their child(ren)’s school.

· 76% of parents are comfortable with their child(ren) being back in school.

· 19% of parents believe that schools will be forced to close before Halloween. A further 22% believe they will be closed at some stage before Christmas.

Commenting on the results, Oisin Byrne iReach Managing Director said “The vast majority of parents in Ireland are confident that schools nationwide are doing their best to minimise the risks of Covid-19 in the new school term and having their children to some level of daily routine, however we do see a growing level of expectation that the risk of school closures still exist.”

