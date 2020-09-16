Work 'getting more difficult' for over 40% of women as restrictions continue

A survey released today by Network Ireland lays bare the impact of the coronavirus on women’s businesses and careers in this country. Over 6 months since Ireland began to deal with Covid-19, more than 40% of respondents say doing their job or running their business is getting harder as time goes by. The study of nearly 150 women also shows:

Of the restrictions placed on businesses, an equal amount (41%) said social distancing and rostering/remote working were the areas which were proving most difficult to manage.

Over 60% have availed of state supports for business since March.

Almost 85% say they haven’t turned to a financial institution for financial support.

Of those who did, 70% say the assistance they got was in the form of a payment break.

Almost half of respondents (49%) say business is going ‘better than expected’ since June 29th

33% of those who took part say they’re now operating their job / business at 80 - 100% of pre-pandemic levels. Another third say they’re at 50 - 80%.

The vast majority (88%) say their experience in recent months has prompted them to look at upskilling to benefit their career / business.

Marketing (67%) and Business Development (63%) are the most popular areas in which people would like to expand their skillsets

President of Network Ireland Louisa Meehan says the survey results provide real food for thought: “It’s striking to see that over 40% of people feel work is getting harder, six months into this incredible time for Ireland. The fact that 60% of people have sought state support to keep their businesses up and running shows how vital these programmes are as we face into a massively daunting winter. Network Ireland members will be working around the clock to ensure their businesses are still around in the spring and with just a few weeks to go to Budget 2021, they need reassurance that the government will play its part in helping their cause”.

Louisa’s also highlighting the importance of education options for women in business. “With nearly 90% of respondents looking to upskill, it’s crucial that appropriate avenues are highlighted and open to people who need enterprise-specific education to maximise the viability of their business”.

Tickets are currently on sale for Network Ireland’s flagship annual event, regarded as one of the top business events on the calendar. It will be streamed live to hundreds of ticketholders across the country from the glamorous setting of Powerscourt Hotel in County Wicklow on October 2nd next. AIB are the Official National Partners of Network Ireland and tickets for the event can be booked via eventbrite.ie. Full details and info are on networkireland.ie