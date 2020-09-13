Murphy hails €7.8m Sláintecare boost in bid to clear child assessment need backlog

Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has hailed the allocation of a €7.8 million package to reduce the backlog of assessment of needs and to support the establishment of Children’s Disability Network Teams.

The measure is targeted to support children and families who are currently experiencing long waiting times for an Assessment of Need and it will also ensure that they are able to access follow up services quicker.

“So many families have been waiting for an assessment for their child and hopefully this funding will help clear the backlog," he said.

The assessment of needs is required for children with conditions such as autism in order to determine what supports they require.

"The funding package was announced by my Fianna Fáil colleagues the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for State for Disability Anne Rabbitte,” said Senator Murphy.

“Thousands of families with children who require an assessment have been forced to wait an extended period of time due to the backlog, which will now be tackled under the new Sláintecare initiative. A total of €159,000 has been allocated to the CHO2 area which covers Galway, Mayo and Roscommon and where there are 100 overdue assessments.

The package will provide funding for clinicians to work overtime and at weekends, to fill posts currently vacant due to maternity leave, to procure private assessments and to recruit additional clinical staff where necessary,” added Senator Murphy.

The work to clear the backlog will commence immediately in accordance with plans set out by individual HSE Community Health Organisation areas.

The €7.8m package will support a multifaceted approach, including:

• Clinicians working overtime at weekends or evenings.

• Filling posts currently vacant due to maternity leave;

• Procurement of private assessments; and

• Recruitment of additional Clinical Staff for fixed term contracts where necessary