Louise Loves: Sustainable September! - Louise Cantillon

I love a challenge as much as the next, and #SustainableSeptember is one I am ready to complete! On Saturday, I chatted with sustainability guru Geraldine Carton - co founder of the useful project all about the importance of the choices we make when it comes to fashion, and how we can thrift our way to happiness, glamorous clothes and savings await. All while helping to fight for our precious environment!

What’s not to love?

Fast fashion has become one of the biggest dangers to our environment. Topped only by oil, the fashion industry is contributing to major environmental destruction – mainly because consumers insist on buying so many clothes at such cheap prices.

Major online outlets are supporting bulk processed trends, and making it so easy to splash the cash and buy a new garment for almost every occasion- along with the bizarre online phenomenon of not posting a picture on social media wearing the same outfit twice! (I am rolling my eyes!)

Being mindful of where and how you shop is an incredibly easy way to help reduce your carbon footprint and save a few euros.

Here are 4 ways to make more sustainable fashion choices:

Charity / Vintage/ Thrift Shops

An underrated experience when it coming to finding some hidden gems! Bag yourself a bargain and enjoy the treasure hunt feel of thrift shopping. The feel good factor of finding something unique while giving back to local charities!

UP-cycle

Some of Irelands most loved celebs have boasted of their up cycling success online! Model and influencer Roz Purcell is an advocate of up cycling! Take pre worn garment and give it new life. The beauty of up cycling is that your options really are endless – and the more creative, the better. If you get it right, you could end up upgrading your clothes into things you love even more than you did previously.

Depop/Thriftify

“Depop is where the world's creatives come to buy, sell and discover the most inspiring and unique things.” In a nutshell, think eBay meets Instagram. The basic concept of Depop is that it is a quick and easy selling process using Instagram-esque format! Set up your own depop page and cash in on your old clothes, the shopping app allows you to buy second-hand fashion at a fixed or negotiated price. Once you’ve made your purchase or sale, you then rate and review the seller or buyer.

Thrifitify

Thrifitify is the latest buzz, an online charity shop – that allows you to buy ethically with a massive range of items from books to clothes to household items, with all the convenience of an online shop.