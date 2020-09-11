Majority of Irish adults agree with the new legislation that gives Gardaí additional powers of enforcement
80% agree with new powers
Following the additional powers of enforcement appointed to Gardaí, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their views on this matter and other attitudes surrounding the aftermath of Covid-19. The nationwide survey ran between September 3 and 8 and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis.
- 8 in 10 (80%) agree with the new legislation implemented that gives Gardaí additional powers of enforcement. This figure was slightly higher in Dublin with 85% of respondents agreeing with this new legislation.The new legislation was also popular among young adults (aged 18-24) with 82% agreeing with the new powers of enforcement.
- 7 in 10 (70%) adults have made a conscious effort to support local businesses due to the impact of Covid-19. 74% of respondents from Munster agreed they have made a conscious effort to support local businesses. For those aged 55+, 74% agree they have made a conscious effort to support local business following the impact of Covid-19.
- 41% agree that the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more aware of environmental issues. Almost half (47%) of adults aged between 18-24 agree that the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more aware of environmental issues.
