This week's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

The guests have been revealed for this week’s Late Late Show and the lineup for the second episode of the new season is top-notch.

Among the guests joining host Ryan Tubridy on Friday’s episode are popular presenting duo Ant and Dec, Donald Trump's niece Mary, Garda whistleblower Majella Moynihan, Jane Fonda and Dublin legend Bernard Brogan.

Ant and Dec will talk about discovering their Irish roots, as well as offering some behind-the-scenes tidbits from the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

When Majella Moynihan blew the whistle on her treatment at the hands of her superiors in the Gardaí, she shocked the nation and won apologies from the Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice. Majella joins Ryan on Friday night to share how she wouldn't let that treatment break her, and why, despite everything that happened, hers is a story of hope.

Mary Trump, niece of US President Donald Trump, will discuss her explosive book, what goes on at Trump family dinners, and why she firmly believes her uncle is out of his depth.

Two-time Academy Award-winner and Hollywood royalty Jane Fonda joins Ryan to reminisce about her time in Northern Ireland, her illustrious career, and getting arrested last year while highlighting the climate crisis.

Dublin GAA star Bernard Brogan will be in studio and getting “pushed to his limits” and all will be revealed tomorrow night.

Singer Dave McCabe, who was interviewed on RTÉ Radio 1 in July and told his story of remaining positive after being diagnosed with leukaemia, and his band Stolen City to perform on the show.

There will also be a live performance in studio from The Academic, with their song Acting My Age.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, September 11th at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.