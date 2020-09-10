Bank says "sorry" for delay in wages and social welfare payments getting into accounts

Bank of Ireland has apologised for any inconvenience after some customers are receiving late payments.

The financial institution said that the funds should be in accounts later this morning.

The bank said it is working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

It's understood that scheduled payments of wages and social welfare entitlements are affected.

A Bank of Ireland statement said: "We are aware that some customers have reported a delay in receiving a payment.

"These payments should land in accounts later this morning.

"We apologise for any inconvenience. Thank you."