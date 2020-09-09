ALERT: Crisp connoisseurs rejoice as Tayto confirm limited-edition return of childhood favourite

Need some good news to break your midweek slump? We've got you.

Banshee Bones, the delicious salt and vinegar snack that was a staple of many Irish childhoods, is set to be back on shelves in the lead up to Halloween.

Confirming the news via Twitter yesterday, Mr Tayto's announcement came after comedic-sketch creator Rory's Stories (Rory O'Connor) jumped the gun after picking up one of the limited edition packets.

These legendary crisps will be back in shops for Halloween. 2020 just got a bit better pic.twitter.com/y2qFMgftyX — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) September 8, 2020

Mr Tayto followed up to confirm the news by saying:

"Guess what’s back, back again, #BansheeBones are back, tell a friend! Looks like Rory’s Stories stole my thunder. Keep your eyes peel’ed to stores over the coming weeks for my latest limited edition!"

As you'd expect, the Irish public has greeted the move with open arms.

If you havent had a packet of banshee bones you havent lived #bansheebones https://t.co/huUjHWNCDw — Wolfe Tone (@HighburySoul) September 9, 2020

Lads, I need you all to send me Banshee Bones care packages from the motherland. This is the best news of this cursed year. https://t.co/kMUEZTkokT — Jamie (@dodgeronfire) September 9, 2020

GREAT NEWS for the Banshee Bones elite! @MrTaytoIreland have released a limited edition packet of them!



Jesus id eat 11 packets now and a can of pop to wash it down! — CROSSY (@CrossyTweets) September 9, 2020