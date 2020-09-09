High pressure to dominate our weather from this weekend onwards

High pressure looks set to become the dominant feature of our weather through the middle of a September, Ireland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan has predicted.

The prediction comes "as a rather strong anticyclonic blocking pressure pattern becomes established across much of Northern and Western Europe with our airmass switching from a westerly to an easterly or southeasterly direction."

"This switch in our wind direction as a result of a blocking anticyclone will result in predominantly drier than normal conditions, well above average sunshine figures and will also introduce some late summer warmth, with temperatures climbing in the low 20s at times, commencing this coming weekend," the weatherman explained.

He also said rain on Tuesday and Wednesday may be the last for some areas for a period stretching through September 19 "as high pressure becomes established."

"There is the slight risk that northwestern areas may see some light rain or drizzle on Friday but elsewhere it will remain mostly dry."



