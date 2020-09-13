North Longford man accused of assaulting garda and two other men to face trial

A north Longford man accused of assaulting a garda and two other men during an incident in Ballymahon earlier this year has been sent forward for trial.

Jason Flynn, 6 St Joseph's Terrace, Granard, Co Longford was served with a book of evidence at last Tuesday's sitting of Longford District Court.

The 31-year-old , who was wearing blue jeans and a grey tracksuit top, had previously been sent forward for trial to Longford Circuit Court but resulted in a nolle prosequi, meaning the charges against Mr Flynn were dropped.

The court was informed that came about as the trial order had been deemed “defective” but was not the fault of presiding Judge Seamus Hughes.

Sgt Gerry Newton gave evidence of having served the book of evidence on Mr Flynn with State Solicitor Mark Connellan revealing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had given the go-ahead for the accused to stand trial on three charges.

They all relate to an incident at Main Street, Ballymahon, Co Longford on January 24 2019.

On that date , it is alleged Mr Flynn assaulted Garda Vincent O'Leary and two other men contrary to section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Flynn, who was on station bail when appearing before Judge John Brennan last week, was given the alibi warning and told if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he must inform Mr Connellan's office within 14 days.

Judge Brennan, in granting legal aid, remanded Mr Flynn on bail to appear back before the next sittings of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 6 2020.