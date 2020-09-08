Longford Leader Farming: Mohill Mart weekly sale prices

There was a big entry of cattle for this time of year and a fine yard of quality store bullocks\heifers were on offer on the day. Sample prices from the most recent sale:

bullocks

l 470 kg - €1,150

l 480 kg - €1,170

l 420 kg - €1,110

l 435 kg - €1,080

l 540 kg - €1,300

l 520 kg - €1,170

l 640 kg - €1,420

l 630 kg - €1,400

heifers stores

l 360 kg - €970

l 360 kg - €950

l 490 kg - €1,200

l 495 kg - €1,210

l 445 kg - €1,140

l 455 kg - €1,060

Dry cows

l 750 kg - €1,500

l 785 kg - €1,480

l 820 kg - €1,360

l 715 kg - €1,220

Mohill Mart weanling sales are starting on Wednesday, September 2 and will be held fortnightly for the month of September.



A general cattle sale is held every Saturday.