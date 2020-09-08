Longford Leader Farming: Mohill Mart weekly sale prices
There was plenty of activity at Mohill Mart last week
Mohill Mart's weekly sale took place on Saturday, August 29 last.
There was a big entry of cattle for this time of year and a fine yard of quality store bullocks\heifers were on offer on the day. Sample prices from the most recent sale:
bullocks
l 470 kg - €1,150
l 480 kg - €1,170
l 420 kg - €1,110
l 435 kg - €1,080
l 540 kg - €1,300
l 520 kg - €1,170
l 640 kg - €1,420
l 630 kg - €1,400
heifers stores
l 360 kg - €970
l 360 kg - €950
l 490 kg - €1,200
l 495 kg - €1,210
l 445 kg - €1,140
l 455 kg - €1,060
Dry cows
l 750 kg - €1,500
l 785 kg - €1,480
l 820 kg - €1,360
l 715 kg - €1,220
Mohill Mart weanling sales are starting on Wednesday, September 2 and will be held fortnightly for the month of September.
A general cattle sale is held every Saturday.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on