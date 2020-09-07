Longford photographer lady wins Solo Businesswoman of the Year award

Well-known Longford portrait photographer, Clare Frances Cassells Faisal has received an award for Solo Businesswoman of the Year at the 2020 Network Ireland awards.

Clare Frances is a well known wedding and portrait photographer based in Stonepark Longford. Photography is her passion in life.

Her goal is to capture exquisite images of people, whether it be a wedding couple, a woman or child, her images result in cherished pieces of art that allow people to exist and feel emotion.

Clare Frances is a firm believer in continuous self-investment through education and further training. She uses various social media platforms to show her latest work, and has an online presence and two websites to view her work www.clarefrancesporttraits.com and www.cfphotographer.com.

Amazingly, this is Clare-Frances’ 10th year in business, and achieving this Award makes it all the more special for her.

She also launched her new genre of photography this year which concentrates on beauty and personal branding photography.

Clare-Frances has photographed so many talented men and woman in business both in Longford and surrounding counties, whom are all proud of their portraits which she created for them to elevate their brands.

Her portrait photography includes pamper sessions which are a fab day out, and her mother and daughter package is the ultimate girls day out with hair and make-up all included.

Clare-Frances enjoys knowing she puts a smile on her clients’ faces. For some it’s helping them change the way they see themselves, sometimes she thinks to herself during shoots, "I wish you could see you the way I see you!"

She believes we sometimes criticise ourselves so much we can’t see past the insecurities. Many mothers refuse to be photographed with their children because of this. When she hears this her heart fills with sadness as she believes your children don’t see your insecurities - they only see love.

2020 was a challenging year in business for Clare Frances, like everyone. People have suffered in many different ways.

However, as a photographer she feels if we have learned anything from this pandemic, it is we as human beings need each other and need one another’s love and presence.

As she reflects upon the last 10 years of her business she feels she has grown so much as a business and as a person.

She followed her heart and created a life doing what she loves.

There were many obstacles and times where she doubted myself, but I’m grateful for all the lessons in those difficult times.

For her connecting with her clients and creating lifetime images that will make them smile and fill them with emotion when they look upon them gives her all the satisfaction she needs.”