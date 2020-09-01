This treehouse retreat in Donegal is sure to give your friends a touch of staycation envy

The Birdbox is a cosy, handcrafted treehouse nestled in a Gaeltacht area of Co. Donegal rich in traditional Irish culture.

The branches of beautiful mature oak and scots pine trees surround this property, while to the front are stunning views towards Glenveagh National Park.

A short distance from The Wild Atlantic Way, The Birdbox is ideal for a fun, peaceful getaway or a great base from which to explore Donegal.

The Birdbox is a self-contained treehouse suitable for adults only. Internally it measures approximately 3.5 x 2.3 metres on the ground floor.

A 30 metre walk along a stepped wooden walkway through a bank of mature trees leads to the decked area of the treehouse.

The last five metres is accessed by a rope bridge. At the front of the deck, you are five metres from the ground.

On entering the space through the double glass doors at the front, you will find a couch on the left and a tiny woodburning stove on the right which heats the treehouse. All fuel is provided.

A mezzanine above the living space holds a standard double bed and is accessed by a small secured staircase on the right. Although you cannot stand upstairs, most people should be able to kneel comfortably.

Behind the stairs is a kitchenette with a double ring induction hob, smaller than standard oven and grill and a compact fridge with a little icebox.

At the back left corner of the treehouse is a small cubicle holding a flushing toilet and shower. The one sink in the treehouse is at the kitchen counter. Both the shower and sink have on demand hot water.

While the 'bathroom' is compact, opening the door after your shower and pulling across a curtain creates a dressing area and some privacy.

There is some storage for clothes in baskets on shelves, on hooks provided and in small wooden boxes under the couch. These boxes can also be pulled out to double as footstools or low coffee tables. There is a fold-out table and stools which can be taken out for dining both indoors and outside.

The Birdhouse is available on Airbnb and more information can be found HERE.