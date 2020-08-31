PHOTOS: Vehicle fire and rollover incidents on M7/N7 at weekend

There were two serious road traffic incidents on the M7 and N7 at the weekend.

On Saturday, a vehicle pulled over on the M7 near the Mountrath exit after smoke started billowing from it.

The smoke reduced visibility for passing motorists for a time.

On Friday, Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a 'roll-over collision' on the N7 between Junction 5 - Junction 4 Rathcoole.

Two lanes were partially blocked until emergency services dealt with the incident.

Traffic was returned to normal flows after the incident was cleared.