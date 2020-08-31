Free counselling service for carers stroke survivors launched in Longford

A free counselling service has been launched aimed at providing coping skills and vital information to people who are caring for the estimated 500 stroke survivors living in Longford.

The Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) has urged people to apply immediately for the six-week service which gives them the ability to look after themselves and the strength to deal effectively with their loved one’s care.

The free programme includes up to six, one-hour sessions giving participants an opportunity to share worries and frustrations in a confidential manner and learn practical tools to help them cope as a carer.

“Becoming a carer for someone who has survived a stroke, is a huge undertaking physically, mentally and emotionally,” explained Tracy Egan, Patient Support Manager, Irish Heart Foundation.

To avail of the free counselling, thanks to funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund, please email carers@irishheart.ie or contact the Irish Heart Foundation on 01 668 5001.