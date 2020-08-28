Bus Éireann introduces additional Expressway services from Ballina to Dublin from Sunday, September 6

From Sunday, 6 September 2020, Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, will run two additional Route 22 services from Ballina to Dublin Airport.

Coaches will depart Ballina at 1am and return from Dublin Airport at 7am seven days a week. There will also be an additional service departing Ballina at 17.15 (5.15pm) every Sunday.

Route 22 serves Ballina, Foxford, Swinford, Charlestown, Carracastle, Ballaghaderreen, Frenchpark, Ballinagare, Tullsk, Strokestown, Tarmonbarry, Longford, Edgeworthstown, Rathowen, Ballinalack, Maynooth, Lucan, Liffey Valley, Dublin city and Dublin Airport.

“Expressway services were necessarily reduced in recent months due to the Covid19 crisis but I am very pleased to announce that, with the support of the National Transport Authority, we are now able to deliver additional services on the Wexford to Dublin Airport route, keeping Ireland connected. We are very glad to add these services, particularly at this time as third level students across the country prepare for the new academic year,” said Eleanor Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bus Éireann.

“We’d like to remind our customers that public transport services continue to operate for necessary journeys at this time. Once again I’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding of the Covid19 prevention measures in place on all our services. Bus Éireann continues to operate at a maximum of 50 per cent capacity, and compulsory face coverings must be worn throughout your journey,” said Ms Farrell.