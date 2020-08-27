Back to School: Top tips to protect your children from Covid-19

With the schools reopening throughout this week and next, many parents are worried about how safe the school environment will be. The protection of children in educational facilities is particularly important as little ones are used to being in a hygienic home environment.

Milton, which offers a range of sterilising products, has issued a number of tips to help protect your children and household from the spread of Covid-19.

Take your child’s temperature regularly and keep children with Covid-19 symptoms at home

Train children to wash their hands properly for at least 20 seconds before leaving and entering the house, before and after eating, after going to the toilets, after coughing or sneezing. Sneeze or cough in their flexed elbow

Keep a hand gel in the school bag (for children above 3 years old). Ensure that all hand gel contains at least 65% alcohol to be effective on viruses

Do not use an alcohol-based hand gel on a child below 3 years of age

Remind children not to touch their face

Do not share cups, eating utensils, food or drinks with others

Children 13 years of age and older should wear a mask when entering all in-door retail outlets or on public transport

Help your children to relax and enjoy their day at school. Answer their questions and support them if they are anxious.

Reassure them that they are safe

Get children to remove their shoes and change clothes before entering the main living area of your home

If you use a disposable mask throw it away and if you use a fabric mask put it in a hot wash (minimum 60°C)

Disinfect surfaces at home regularly using a virucidal disinfectant. Pay attention to hot spots like door handles. You can use Milton solution from either tablets or fluid to disinfect bedside lamps, doorknobs, plastic coated cupboards, radiators and staircase railings.

Milton sterilising fluid or Milton sterilising tablets will leave surfaces disinfected with an effect on Coronavirus by strictly following the latest WHO guidelines: Mix 2 caps (60 ml) of fluid or 2 tablets with 1 litre of cold water; these are stronger dilutions than usual. Wear gloves and rinse surfaces and items after disinfecting. This solution leaves surfaces germ free after 15 minutes.