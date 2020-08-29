Former Longford county councillor Frank Kilbride returns to airwaves

Frank Kilbride

Frank Kilbride has returned to the airwaves with a new country music show on Radio Mostrim

Former Longford county councillor and businessman Frank Kilbride has made a return to the airwaves.

The north Longford native has started a new radio show on Radio Mostrim from 7pm to 9pm featuring the very best in Irish and country music.