Granard firm look to overturn council refusal for wind turbine

A north Longford firm has lodged an appeal against Longford County Council's decision to refuse planning permission for a wind turbine.

Granard based firm Kiernan Milling originally lodged plans in May for a turbine as part of an ongoing and large scale expansion of its premises on the outskirts of the town.

However, Longford County Council rejected those plans in recent weeks due to its proximity to the historical Granard Motte and Bailey monument which is subject to statutory protection.

Kiernan Milling have since lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála with a decision expected to be made by December 14.