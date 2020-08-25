No change in Longford pandemic unemployment payment numbers

There has been no change to the number of people claiming Covid-19 unemployment assistamce (pandemic unemployment payment) in Longford over the past seven days with 1,600 recipients still in receipt of the scheme.

The figure is nonetheless down from 4,500 at the beginning of May.

Overall, numbers have dropped over 61% since then with 230,400 people in receipt a Pandemic Unemployment Payment nationwide.

In Westmeath, 4,000 people are still availing of the payment compared to 1,400 individuals in Co Leitrim.