Longford Leader Property: Stunning riverside property available to rent from September 1
No. 8 Priors Point, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
Farrell Property Group presents this immaculate, designer, 3-storey home in this most prestigious riverside address
A rare opportunity to Lease a quality home convenient all of Carrick-on-Shannon's amenities.
The property is finished to a very high standard and is within walking distance of town.
Local amenities within minutes walk of your doorstep include retail, schools, leisure centre sports pitches.
Carrick town centre only 5 minutes drive away with award-winning restaurants, hotels and bars, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, gyms, Cineplex, public & private marinas, Dublin - Sligo rail and bus lines.
For more information contact Farrell Property Group, Carrick-on-Shannon, 087 2727989 / 071 9620976.
