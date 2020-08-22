Longford Leader Property: Stunning riverside property available to rent from September 1

Farrell Property Group presents this immaculate, designer, 3-storey home in this most prestigious riverside address

A rare opportunity to Lease a quality home convenient all of Carrick-on-Shannon's amenities.

The property is finished to a very high standard and is within walking distance of town.

Local amenities within minutes walk of your doorstep include retail, schools, leisure centre sports pitches.

Carrick town centre only 5 minutes drive away with award-winning restaurants, hotels and bars, shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, gyms, Cineplex, public & private marinas, Dublin - Sligo rail and bus lines.

For more information contact Farrell Property Group, Carrick-on-Shannon, 087 2727989 / 071 9620976.