Sniffer dogs Bailey and Sam find drugs at mail centre worth €50k destined for five counties

As a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, Revenue officers at Dublin Parcel Hub seized over 2kgs of herbal cannabis and 10kgs of cannabis-infused sweets.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of €49,600 and were discovered in 7 separate parcels which originated from Canada, Spain and the USA.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Lego City’, ‘Teddy Bear’, ‘Coffee Beans’, ‘Toy Car’, ‘Facemasks’ and ‘Lego Snow Groomer’ and were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Cork, Longford and Galway.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.