Covid-19 property bargain as cheap beachside home with balcony goes on market

This end of terrace property built less than 20 years ago is going cheap near Courtown in Co Wexford.

The three-bedroom property with balcony is located in Riverchapel.

The asking price of 6 Beachside Court stands at €120,000.

The property comprises of open plan kitchen/dining/ sitting room, patio doors to front garden and a cobblelock area.

There is one bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs with en-suite and a main bathroom.

There is a small side shed for storage.

The Master Bedroom has a timber floor, built in wardrobes, balcony and patio doors off the bedroom.

Local amenities include school, shops, churches, puns, restaurant, Courtown woods and beach are all within walking distance.