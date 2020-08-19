Revenue seize €18 of cigarettes and tobacco

Revenue officers have seized almost €18,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco at Dublin Airport.

The seizure, on Monday, contained over 18kgs of rolling tobacco.

The smuggled tobacco was discovered in the checked baggage an Irish national who had disembarked a flight from Lanzarote, Spain. The ‘Amber Leaf’ branded tobacco had an estimated retail value of approximately €11,000 representing a loss to the Exchequer of €9,200.

Separately, last Sunday (16/08/20), as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Dublin Airport seized 9,800 cigarettes. The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in the checked baggage of a British national who had disembarked a flight from Dalaman, Turkey. The ‘Chesterfield’ branded cigarettes had an estimated retail value of €6,600 representing a loss to the exchequer of €5,200.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.