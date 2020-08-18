Mullinalaghta dancer wows crowds at Fleadh 2020

The annual Fleadh Cheoil has taken a hit this year, thanks to Covid-19, but that hasn’t stopped the country from celebrating its culture.

TG4 teamed up with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, last week, to bring us Fleadh2020, a four-night celebration of Fleadh Cheoil from around the world.

Celebrated among the many musicians who took part was Mullinalaghta dancer, Cormac Lynch, who is no stranger to the Fleadh stage and has a number of medals to his name.

A member of the CCÉ John Dungan branch, Cormac came third last year in category 48A Rince ar an Sean-Nós (faoi 12).

The Mullinalaghta lad performed on Sunday night, the last night of Fleadh2020, which focused on music from Leinster.

And he was among good company as the night saw an opening set of tunes from Mullingar Fleadh Chairperson Joe Connaire and friends, as well as a number of other highly talented musicians.