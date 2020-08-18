New hygiene standards will be in place in Longford schools

The Department of Education has outlined new hygiene standards that schools across the country will be required to adhere to once they reopen.

As part of the new standards, the Department will provide additional funding to schools to support the enhanced cleaning required to minimise the risks of Covid-19.

The funding will be provided in advance of schools reopening.

The specific advice in relation to school cleaning is set out in the HSPC health advice for schools and will be covered in the induction training.

This advice sets out the cleaning regime required to support schools to prevent Covid-19 infections and the enhanced cleaning required in the event of a suspected cases of Covid-19. Schools are asked to carefully read and understand the cleaning advice and to apply that to all areas of the school as appropriate.

Schools are reminded to take particular care of the hygiene arrangements for hand washing and toilet facilities.

In summary, each school setting should be cleaned at least once per day.

Additional cleaning if available should be focused on frequently touched surfaces – door handles, hand rails, chairs/arm rests, communal eating areas, sink and toilet facilities.

All staff will have access to cleaning products and will be required to maintain cleanliness of their own work area.

Staff should thoroughly clean and disinfect their work area before and after use each day.

There should be regular collection of used waste disposal bags from offices and other areas within the school facility.

Shower facilities shall not be available for use by staff or pupils due to the increased risk associated with communal shower facilities and areas. This shall be reviewed in line with government guidance.

Staff must use and clean their own equipment and utensils (cup, cutlery, plate and so on).