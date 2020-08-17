PROPERTY WATCH: Make a break for the West with this €30,000 fixer-upper

This two-bedroom detached cottage bungalow in an attractive rural setting in East County Galway is going under the hammer later this month with an advised minimum value of €30,000.

The property extends to approximately 79 square metres (850 square feet) and is on a large site of 0.54 acres.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, two bedrooms, a sitting room, a fully fitted kitchen/dining room and a bathroom. It it is need of extensive renovation and modernisation throughout, and would suit a first time buyer or DIY enthusiast.

Located 4.5 km North of the small rural village of Newbridge, the name comes from village's bridge over the Shiven River. It is located on a National secondary road, the N63 Galway City - Longford and is 55 km from Galway City and 25 km from Roscommon Town.

The property is for sale by public auction HERE on Friday, August 28, at 11.15am.

For more information CLICK HERE.