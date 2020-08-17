Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Irish politics is in dire straits

Bobby Kennedy said “Gross National Product (GNP) does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play......it measures everything.....except that which makes life worthwhile”.

GNP figures boosted by increasing population tell us nothing about our quality of life, of the frustrations and discomforts that inevitably come when there are too many people relying on the same roads, railways, public services, housing stock.

Not all in Government Buildings are ignoring this.

Whatever about the Greens strategy in the short term, and Sinn Fein’s, those two parties represent the only thinking that tries to set out some real semblance of equality, fairness, and justice.

Talk of building on public land has thus far been ignored or cast aside as some unachievable goal.

Some have been suggesting that our railways be upgraded; many others say our public services are terribly out of date and lacking in care; all of which apply to one extent or another, if equality is ever to be somewhat balanced better reflecting the needs of the poorer and the elderly.

Nobody should ever be waiting four years for an operation, in this day and age. That is scandalous.

Ireland does not need to behave like a third world country.

We must make decisions based on something other than GNP.

Plenty of good and useful proposals come from the floor of Leinster House, which has been well researched, which is either ignored completely, or else is taken on board and altered beyond recognition.

It’s also bastardised to the extent that TD’s make all sorts of propaganda out of what is a very important subject, on social media, videos, several public announcements (Public Relations……spin), to the point where ordinary people are outright disgusted by the banality of it all.

As long as this goes on, GNP rules apply.

We must take action.

Politics in Ireland, is in a terrible and awful state.

No politician speaks up; meaning they all think it’s fine and dandy.

I really fear for this country.