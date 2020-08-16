Tighter measures could be on way as 66 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

The possibility of tighter controls over movement and travel could be on the way after senior health bosses said "reckless" socialising was something which "cannot continue" after 66 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this evening.

There is now a total of 27,257 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No new deaths were reported, as the death toll remains at 1,774.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that NPHET will meet tomorrow to review and discuss the case figures that have been reported in recent days and "will make any necessary recommendations to Government which are required to protect the vulnerable, continue with the resumption of healthcare services and ensure the safe reopening of our schools".

Yesterday 200 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. It was the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May.

Of the cases notified today 34 are men and 29 are women. 67% are under 45 years of age.

Yesterday 200 additional cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. It was the largest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of May.

Of the cases notified today 34 are men and 29 are women. 67% are under 45 years of age.