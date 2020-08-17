Government plan aims to reopen all Longford schools safely

As part of the Government's plan to reopen over 4,000 schools in Ireland allowing over 1,000,000 students to return to full time education, it has published 'Reopening Our Schools: The Roadmap for The Full Return to School'.

The detailed plan outlines a number of measures that, if implemented, the Government hopes will ensure schools reopen safely and that staff and students will be at a greatly reduced risk of contacting Covid-19.

A financial package of over €375 million has been allocated to support the implementation of the Roadmap which outlines a comprehensive range of measures being provided to support the full reopening of schools in time for the start of the new school year in late August.

The roadmap was developed following intensive engagement with stakeholders from the education sector, including teachers’ unions, representatives of principals and deputy principals, school management bodies, representatives of parents and post-primary students and support staff.

According to the Government, the Roadmap and the funding package recognise the challenges faced by schools in ensuring the safe return of over one million students and approximately 100,000 staff in 4,000 schools in the context of COVID-19.

It sets out clear plans and practical guidance on the measures schools will need to take to operate safely and minimise the risk of the introduction, or spread, of infection in schools.

The financial package approved by Government to support schools recognises that Covid-19 poses significant challenges with regard to staffing, particularly in regard to replacement of staff, substitution, supervision and the need for wellbeing supports.

The package includes plans for an additional 1,080 teaching posts at post-primary level at a cost of €53 million, to include the following measures while120 guidance posts will be provided to support student wellbeing.

There will be an initial allocation of over 600 posts to be made available to post-primary schools while the remaining posts will be used to support those post-primary schools. experiencing particular difficulties to reopen fully and adhere to physical distancing and class sizes.

Considerable funding is being put in place so that schools can employ replacement teaching staff, SNA, substitute staff and administrative staff. This can occur where staff members who are identified in line with HSE guidance as at ‘very high risk’ of Covid-19 are advised to cocoon.

CLEANING

As cleaning has become a key part of everyday life during the pandemic, an additional €52 million for schools to put in place enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools is being allocated.

This is being provided on a per-pupil basis and is intended to allow an additional four to six hours cleaning per day in schools.

To allow for appropriate social distancing, a €75 million capital allocation is being made available to support schools to prepare their buildings and classrooms for reopening including an uplift for schools with SEN pupils.

The plan and its accompanying documentation provides schools with guidance on training, checklists for schools on preparing for reopening and guidance for operating the school safely in a Covid-context. It advises on areas across logistics, curriculum, teaching, managing school activities, supporting pupils with additional needs, administration and wellbeing.

Ministerfor Education Norma Foley said,“This is a comprehensive plan that will support our schools to reopen for the new school year. We have worked extremely hard to develop plans that not only provide certainty to schools as to what they need to do, but that are meaningful, practical, and realistic.

“These have been informed by the expertise and collaboration of the stakeholders, and truly take account of how schools operate on a day-to-day basis. I want to thank everyone involved for the huge commitment in bringing this vast amount of work together.

The Minister added that there is a 'strong emphasis' in the roadmap on safety, and on practical arrangements, but also on ensuring the wellbeing of the students and of the entire staff community.

“I am deeply conscious that children and young people have had their learning disrupted due to the global pandemic.

“So many of our teachers, our school staff and our parents and students went far beyond their normal roles to keep teaching and to provide learning experiences to students. It was an enormously challenging time.

“Our schools now face another challenge, to support our students to return to and stay in school safely, to re-engage them and support them to settle in, and progress in their learning.

“I know well the calibre of the teachers and the staff teams in the schools across the country. I am confident that the measures we have put in place will equip those teams with the additional knowledge, practical supports and resources that they will need to do that.

“I have written to all members of school staff and to parents, thanking them for the roles they are playing and will continue to play as we return at the end of August.

“We will continue to communicate with schools and through them with parents and students, as schools return, and keep a close eye to ensure that the supports are working as they should.”