5,000 obituaries spanning four centuries feature in new book on sale in Longford town and Lanesboro

A Dictionary of Roscommon Biography is the output of over 20 years research and shines a light on the obituaries of 5,000 people associated with County Roscommon, spanning four centuries.



The 930 page hardback book, compiled by Mike Lennon, covers the careers of representatives from politics, sport, arts, religion, law, business and journalism.



It showcases the genealogies of prominent families in the county including the historic O’Conor family back to the 10th century.



The book also has details of individuals who were born close to the borders of County Roscommon, including parishes and districts around East Mayo, South Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, Lanesboro, Athlone, Ballygar, Ballinasloe and Ballymoe.



The book, which sells at €30, is stocked locally in Longford at Newsround, Ballymahon Street and at O’Brien’s Corner Shop in Lanesboro.



Further details of the book can be found on its website www.roscommonbiography.com