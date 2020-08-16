Streete Bingo goes online

Well, for the many bingo goers who enjoy the Bingo in “Streete Parish Park”, the small matter of a global pandemic will not stop the fans from enjoying their usual game of bingo on a Monday night.

The only difference is you can now play from the comfort of your own home while social distancing with your family.

As the nationwide lockdown forced bingo halls all over the country to close, the hard-working committee of Streete Parish Park has been thinking of ways to bring the fun-loving game back to those who enjoyed coming to bingo in Streete over the years.

A spokesman for the committee said, “In light of the public gathering ban due to the coronavirus, we have had to do a lot of thinking to come up with ways of supporting the financial demands of keeping our community centre open.

Bingo on a Monday night has been our main source of income over the years, sadly Covid-19 has put a dampener on the usual gathering of bingo goers on Monday nights; so to meet the demand we have decided online bingo is the way to go.

This will be a new and exciting challenge for us here at Streete Parish Park and to be one of the first in the midlands to try it out and get it right will be a challenge all of its own.

We are starting a new game with new money, our jackpot starting off at €2000 We are starting a new lotto as well at €2000 so if you don’t fancy your chances at bingo you can play the lotto online as well.

To be fair to everyone, we have frozen the Jackpots from our normal bingo along with our lotto until such time as we can recommence normal bingo.

Our committee feels this new way of playing has huge advantages to players by being accessible to everyone with a compatible device like a smartphone, tablet or PC.

There is no worrying about being in a crowd having to social distance or having to travel as the winter night gets closer and with the uncertainty of the relaxation of the lockdown rules, we just had to think outside the box.

I’ll admit for some of our older players this will be a little difficult at first but we are on hand to help in any way possible to get them started. Bingo will be live-streamed, so fans can enjoy their Monday game from the comfort of their own sofa on zoom at the usual time of 8.30pm.

The live-stream will be hosted by our regular Bingo callers who are practising their performance as we speak; all you need to take part is your phone, a pen and the playbook which can be printed by you or a friend at home.

To access your playbook you can sign up to the online bingo and lotto anytime via the following links on our Facebook page Streete Parish Park or go to our website Streete and District.ie.