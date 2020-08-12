Longford motoring: Expired driving licences and permits to remain valid for longer

A FURTHER extension to the validity period of driving licences in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption it has caused to licensing services has been confirmed by the Department of Transport.

The announcement means motorists in Limerick and elsewhere, whose driving licence is or has expired between March 1 and August 31 2020, will have its validity extended by seven months in total.

Commenting on the extentions, Minister f State Hildegarde Naughton said: “It is important that we continue to take the necessary measures which have the health and safety of our drivers and that of the staff of the National Driver Licence Service at its core. This latest extension will also go a long way in allaying concerns that many drivers may be facing with delays in renewing their licence. The NDLS, in line with many other state agencies, has seen an increased demand for its services since resuming operations following its temporary closure due to the Covid emergency.”

Minister Naughton also urged anyone availing of the NDLS services to follow the procedures that have been put in place to protect customers and the staff.

The Road Safety Authority which operates the NDLS on behalf of the Department also hopes to extend its online services over the coming months, subject to the appropriate legislation and technical solutions being in place.

It has also been confirmed that the exemption from having a current medical report for those aged 70 years and over, without specific medical conditions, is being extended until December 31, 2020.

