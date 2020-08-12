Increasing fear among parents children will contract Covid-19 when schools reopen

Almost two thirds of parents fear their children will contract Covid-19 when they return to school, it has been revealed.

RollerCoaster.ie, Ireland’s leading website for the ups and downs of pregnancy, parenting and family life has compiled data from a sample of more than 1,500 of their 400k Irish readers to reveal that the primary concern of some 65% of Irish parents is that their children will contract the virus when schools do reopen over the coming weeks.

With this in mind, some 40% of Irish parents agree that students of all ages should have to wear face masks at all times while in school as it’s the safest thing to do. 22% of those questioned caveated this by saying that this should only be applicable to secondary school students while 17% said that they didn’t believe that this measure was needed.

When asked what the greatest challenges were with remote learning, a third of respondents revealed that striking a balance between working from home and their children's schoolwork was the most taxing with 21% citing lack of teacher communication and 23% noting that getting their children to concentrate proved to be the biggest issue to overcome.

Speaking of these findings, Mary Burke, Acting Content and Community Editor of RollerCoaster.ie said, “The results of these polls are unsurprising in many ways with parents voicing their concerns and grievances about their children’s education across our discussion boards on RollerCoaster.ie in the past few months. It’s a Catch 22 situation with most parents unable or unwilling to homeschool while also not wanting to put their children’s lives at risk.