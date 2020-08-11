Carrigy backs south Longford economic regeneration drive

Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy has given his thumbs up to news that consultants have been assigned to carry out a detailed study with a view to boosting south Longford's economic recovery in the midst of Covid-19.

The Ballinalee based politician said: "I'm was happy to hear that Future Analytics Consulting Ltd (FAC) had been appointed by Longford and Roscommon County Councils to prepare an Economic and Enterprise Development Strategy (EEDS) for South Longford and Ballyleague.

"Both these villages are currently undergoing the Just Transition process and with the imminent closure of Lough Ree Power Station this will be great opportunity for these two communities to continue to work together in a co-ordinated approach to help develop and deliver projects that will add to the significant work already undertaken by this community.”

Senator Carrigy also said: "The survey is advertised on the Longford County Council website and their social media and I would encourage involvement from the community to maximise the benefits of this.”