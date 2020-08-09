Covid-19: 68 new cases and no new deaths

A further 68 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

There have been no new deaths.

There is now a total of 26,712 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with 1,772 deaths.

Two of the new cases reported today are from community transmission while 41 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

19 cases are located in Kildare, 17 in Dublin, 15 in Offaly, 12 in Laois and five in Donegal. The latest cases include 37 men and 31 women with 82% under 45 years of age.

We continue to see cases linked to the outbreaks in counties where additional public health measures have been introduced.

"This was expected and we will continue to monitor closely.

"From tomorrow, face coverings will be mandatory in retail and other indoor settings like hairdressers, cinemas and museums.

"We know that most people are already wearing face coverings and we hope to see even greater uptake over the coming days."