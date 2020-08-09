Two appear in court charged over €240k Carrigallen drug seizure

Cannabis Growhouse

Cannabis worth an estimated €240,000 were seized folowing a search in Carrigallen on Friday

The two men arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house containing €240,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Carrigallen, County Leitrim on Friday have appeared in court.

 

Both men appeared before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court last night.