Two appear in court charged over €240k Carrigallen drug seizure
Cannabis worth an estimated €240,000 were seized folowing a search in Carrigallen on Friday
The two men arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house containing €240,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Carrigallen, County Leitrim on Friday have appeared in court.
The two men arrested following the discovery of a cannabis grow house containing €240,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Carrigallen, County Leitrim on Friday have appeared in court.
Both men appeared before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court last night.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on