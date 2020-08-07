'Very serious' - Irish people receive random seeds from outside EU in the post

Junior minister in the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett, has issued a warning over unusual cases of people receiving plant seeds randomly in the post.

"This is potentially a very serious issue," she said.

"The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has received reports from members of the public who have received unsolicited seeds in the post from an unknown sender outside of the EU.

"There are similar reports from other countries around the world, so please be vigilant. DAFM labs are working to identify any seeds received," the Offaly senator added.

Here's what to do if you receive an unsolicited packet of seeds in the post:

- Save the seeds and the package they came in, including the label

- Do not open the seed packets

- Do not plant or compost any of the seed

- Email the DAFM to let them know the details at plantimports@agriculture.gov.ie

- If you are purchasing seeds or plants online, ensure you are buying from a recognised garden centre or nursery.