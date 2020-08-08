NETFLIX: A closer look at all the new arrivals to Netflix this weekend

Another working week down, another new batch of arrivals to Netflix's catalogue to keep you entertained across the weekend.

Here's what's new:

The Rain: Season 3 (New on Netflix)

The Rain season 3 will pick up where the second season left off. Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity. Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (New on Netflix)

Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to Selling Sunset.

Tiny Creatures (New on Netflix)

Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.

Anelka : Misunderstood (New on Netflix)

Bad boy of the French football, arrogant, precocious, misunderstood, scorer, unclassifiable, genius, unmanageable... Despite a having a career of almost 20 years at the highest level, Nicolas Anelka is still hard to define. From sporting feats to controversies, he remains a mysterious persona for many observers. It's an image that Anelka himself has cultivated. For seven years, Franck Nataf has followed Nicolas Anelka in his day-to-day life. His experiences in China, India, his life far away from France, his children's birthdays, his moments of relaxation with friends Paul Pogba, Thierry Henry or Patrice Evra. The director has created a real documentary which lifts the veil on a controversial sporting personality. The former number 9 is revealed in a different light, as a father, a footballer, sharing his experience of being at the top level. Because everything comes back to football.

Immigration Nation (New on Netflix)

In the ground-breaking six-part documentary series Immigration Nation, acclaimed filmmaking team Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau (2017’s Trophy) offer an unprecedented look at the processes, pitfalls and pain of immigration in America. Shot over the course of three years, Schwarz and Clusiau capture the daily workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, activists, lawmakers, attorneys and a wide swath of undocumented immigrants, from desperate recent arrivals to long-time residents to deported U.S. military combat veterans.

With an unrelenting flow of migrant workers continuing across the U.S. border, the pressure on ICE to enforce the administration’s zero-tolerance policies puts immigrants in the crosshairs. But how do we fix a system that seems beyond repair? How do we apply common sense to something that’s evolved from one of humanitarian concern to an us-versus-them political flashpoint? Has the story of America – the one that inspired our own immigrant relatives to risk death for a better life – been rewritten so broadly that the “land of the free” is a luxury afforded now only to a few? As ineffective deterrence and militarized tactics continue, Immigration Nation provides an urgent, unbiased portrait of a country in crisis; one that demands unflinching attention and action.

Connected (New on Netflix)

In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

World's Most Wanted (New on Netflix)

Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

Work It (New on Netflix)

When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (New on Netflix)

Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (New on Netflix)

Cory's spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (New on Netflix)

As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (New on Netflix)

The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (New on Netflix)

Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs (New on Netflix)

Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colourful collection of music videos.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (New on Netflix)

The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (New on Netflix)

With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

Additional Licenced Highlights

01/08/2020 American History X

01/08/2020 American Pie Presents: Band Camp

01/08/2020 Bad Grandpa .5

01/08/2020 Child's Play 2

01/08/2020 Deep Impact

01/08/2020 DON'T TELL THE BRIDE: Season 1

01/08/2020 Duplicity

01/08/2020 Flipped

01/08/2020 Friday Night Dinner: Season 5

01/08/2020 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

01/08/2020 Jackass 2.5

01/08/2020 Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

01/08/2020 Jackass: Number Two

01/08/2020 Open Season

01/08/2020 Out of Sight

01/08/2020 Rumor Has It...

01/08/2020 Seed of Chucky

08/08/2020 Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

01/08/2020 Sex and the City 2

01/08/2020 The Fall: Series 1-3

01/08/2020 The Imitation Game

01/08/2020 The Judge

01/08/2020 The Mask

03/08/2020 The Peanut Butter Falcon

01/08/2020 The Saint

01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

01/08/2020 The Twilight Saga: New Moon

01/08/2020 Twilight