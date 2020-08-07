Make a break for the countryside with this little gem for only €85k

If you're hoping to buy your first home or trade up to the countryside, then this property could be perfect for you.

Of if you're in the market for an affordable holiday home, then this rural hideaway could save you hundreds of euro in staycation hotels!

The three-bedroom detached bungalow sits on a generous one acre of ground in Co Laois.

It is conveniently located on a cul-de-Sac road within walking distance of Borris-in-Ossory village off the M7.

It enjoys a peaceful rural setting, close to the R445.

This property is in need of complete renovation but the affordable asking price leaves room to manoeuvre.

Outside there is a storage shed and a small enclosed garden to the front.

The property sits on an one-acre site which gives you lots of scope.

It could be a giant playground for children or the extra ground could be used to expand the main house.

The property's accommodation comprises of: Entrance porch, Kitchen, Living Room, 3 Bedrooms and Bathroom.

Viewing is recommended to see if this countryside retreat will suit your needs.