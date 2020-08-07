Department of Health and HSE launch new phase of Covid-19 campaign

The Department of Health and HSE have launched a new phase of the Covid-19 communications campaign to encourage safe behaviours as we learn to live with the coronavirus.

Featuring posters designed by well-known illustrator Fatti Burke, the campaign encourages people to continue the safe behaviours of hand washing, physical distancing, wearing face coverings, covering coughs and sneezes, and downloading the Covid Tracker app.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD said: “Thanks to the care taken by everyone over the last few difficult months, the number of people with Covid-19 had fallen significantly in Ireland. However, as we start to see a rising number of cases around the country, we need to reinforce basic but key public health messages. One of those key messages is to wear face coverings as advised. Other key messages include keeping our physical distance, washing our hands, covering our coughs and sneezes and using the Covid Tracker app.”

Department of Health acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We know how important communicating clearly with the public has been throughout this crisis and I thank everyone for their engagement with public health advice.

“We know that the vast majority of people in Ireland have followed our advice and have made very significant sacrifices over the past number of months. The priority now is to protect the progress we have achieved and continue to protect each other into the future.”

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said: “More of us are now going out to work and socialising, commuting, and eating out. Our public health advice is asking people to avoid crowds, especially indoors, and limit the number of people we’re meeting and if you do meet people, keeping up our protective behaviours will make a difference to reduce the risk to yourself, to others, and to preserve health services for people who are more vulnerable.”

The new look poster campaign is primarily aimed towards people who are out commuting, socialising and shopping, and encourages people to:

· Step up and step back – go one step further to keep each other safe.

· Wash and go – clean hands stop the spread of Covid-19.

· Masking for a friend – wearing a face covering helps us to protect each other.

· Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

· Use the Covid Tracker app to protect yourself and people around you.

The campaign also includes radio adverts on all Irish commercial stations and on Spotify, and social media messages on all HSE accounts. Later in August the campaign will be extended to include TV advertising, and spots on online players.