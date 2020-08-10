Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: Farmers should not be the first to be penalised as we strive to protect the environment

Take the area in the photo above, a huge area of ground is in the picture, with no excessively large green areas, therefore plenty of carbon neutralised by the amount of woodland surrounding the greens.

One would think, listening to the mainstream media, that the world will be destroyed by the cattle.

Don’t make me laugh.

There are many, many things that contribute to the carbon emissions, including diesel vehicles, aeroplanes which must contribute more in one hours flying than any amount of cattle.

It’s like the government's attempt to reopen the various areas of Ireland while the pandemic remains active and deadly.

Governments make decisions, and governments largely control the media, and the group think that is carefully cultivated ends up with cattle being spoken about almost as if we should get rid of all the cattle. Would that alter the environment?

Nonsense. We have changed how we live.

Until we radically change back, we’re doomed. Cattle are a very tiny part of the problem. But they get a very bad press.

I took the photo above on Gelsha Hill. It’s called that for a descriptive name, and Gelsha Hill has a nice realistic ring to it.

The photo is intended to convey the amount of trees and shrubbery that covers this area of county Longford.

I genuinely agree with the drastic need for environmental protection, but I have no doubt that the farmers should not be the first to be penalised.