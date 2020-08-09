Signage needed at Cranniur estate, says Granard Cathaoirleach

Cathaoirleach of Granard MD, Cllr Garry Murtagh, has called for a replacement sign to be erected at Cranniur Estate in Ennybegs, Killow.

“It was broken recently,” said Cllr Murtagh at last week’s meeting.

Area Engineer, David Coppinger, explained that “normally, it’s a matter for the residents’ association”.

However, he added, it wasn’t clear whether or not there is a residents’ association in Cranniur.

“If there is a residents’ association who can provide a pole, we can work with them. But we don’t maintain estate signs,” he said.