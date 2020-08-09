Signage needed at Cranniur estate, says Granard Cathaoirleach
Cllrs Paraic Brady, PJ Reilly, Garry Murtagh, Colin Dalton and Turlough 'Pott' McGovern
Cathaoirleach of Granard MD, Cllr Garry Murtagh, has called for a replacement sign to be erected at Cranniur Estate in Ennybegs, Killow.
“It was broken recently,” said Cllr Murtagh at last week’s meeting.
Area Engineer, David Coppinger, explained that “normally, it’s a matter for the residents’ association”.
However, he added, it wasn’t clear whether or not there is a residents’ association in Cranniur.
“If there is a residents’ association who can provide a pole, we can work with them. But we don’t maintain estate signs,” he said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on