WATCH: This affordable shoreside log cabin is a refreshing spin on the usual holiday park home

This stylish 3-bedroom Scandanavian log cabin set in a popular shoreside holiday park in Donegal is on the market for a budget-friendly price.

Located in the popular Greencastle Cove holiday park north of the Inishowen Peninsula on the north coast of County Donegal serves up a refreshing twist on the traditional mobile home park.

The fully serviced and managed holiday park is set in Carrowtrasna, on the outskirts of the sleepy holiday village of Greencastle which has a long history in the fishing industry.

Situated directly across from beautiful Sweet Nellies beach and Greencastle Golf Club, the c700 sq ft property boats three modest bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The interior is modern, stylish and comfortable with an open plan living/dining/kitchen area.

Comprised of three bedrooms, an en suite and main bathroom, there is even an attached decked patio area perfect for firing up the barbeque on a summer's evening, or simply sitting out with a novel in hand - all with side parking for 2 cars.

Services include gas central heating, a modern fitted kitchen, double glazed windows and doors.

You'll never be short of activities as the park boasts on-site amenities such as a tennis court, basketball court, football pitch, play park and a cafe.

Brought to the market by McCauley Properties, this home could be yours for the affordable price of €59,950.

You can watch a video tour of the property below:

For more information on this property or to see the full listing, click here.