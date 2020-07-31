International youth leadership conference rises to the challenge

130 teenagers from across Ireland, Northern Ireland, USA and Azerbaijan are gathering virtually online for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference.

The conference, which was launched on Monday last via Zoom, brings together teenagers to learn how to become leaders in their own lives. During the week-long conference, the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Seán Campbell, CEO of Foróige, said “Now more than ever before, young people are stepping up and leading the way. The Leadership for Life programme enables young people to develop the skills, inspiration, vision, confidence, and action plans to be effective leaders.

Youth activism and community involvement is central to the programme, and I’m thrilled to see this enthusiasm alive in so many of the young people involved.”

“This year’s conference is unlike any other year, and I am in awe of the determination and commitment of the young people participating in this programme. They are the dreamers, doers and change makers who will make our communities and our country better and brighter,” said Campbell.

The 130 delegates, aged 15-18, graduated from a module of the Foróige Leadership for Life Programme on Friday, July 31. Graduates will also have the unique opportunity to continue their leadership development journey by completing the three-module programme and receive a university recognised qualification in Youth Leadership and Community Action from NUI Galway.

As part of the week-long conference, the delegates have met with inspirational guest speakers such as Keith Barry and Senator Lynn Ruane.

Barry, a well-known Irish mentalist, hypnotist, magician and activist for the elderly, has been blazing a trail across the globe for many years. While Senator Ruane, an independent senator serving in Seanad Éireann, a former President of Trinity College Dublin's Students' Union and a lifelong activist - will speak about her inspirational journey.