Interiors: Creating a stylish and practical bedroom for a little boy

Designing children’s bedrooms is always fantastic fun as it allows you to be more creative.

Some children’s bedrooms are purely for sleep, whilst others need to provide for a range of activities such as an area for schoolwork, a reading nook, play area, some space for musical instruments or an area to relax.

When designing a boy’s bedroom, you need to take into account your child’s personality; their likes and dislikes and the best way to utilise the space to meet their needs. Here are some bedroom styles to consider when designing a new bedroom for your son.

Classic

A classic boy’s bedroom can be created using a neutral backdrop for the walls such as cream or grey. Layer the scheme with blue and red for the soft furnishings and accessories. The overall result is a boy’s room that will withstand time. Cream, white or mahogany furniture works well in this scheme. Brown leather headboards are also a good option as they are easy to maintain and look well in a classic bedroom.

Themed

Many of the younger boys love to opt for a themed room. This can vary depending on the age and personality of your child. Some suggestions could be jungle, cars, sports, dinosaurs, travel, animals etc.

This can be a great room to design as you can be extra adventurous and have fun sourcing fabrics and furniture to suit your chosen scheme. Wall murals, custom headboards, themed doorknobs, wallpaper, custom furniture are all items to consider for this style room.

Nautical

A nautical themed bedroom is another style that tends to have longevity as it is not age specific. Colour schemes of pale blues, white and navy work really well here. Other items to consider are coastal pictures, portholes in your wardrobe doors, ship rope tiebacks for your curtains, etc. On your shelves consider displaying ships, lighthouses, anchors and seashells to complete the look.

Dual Function

As mentioned earlier, many boys' bedrooms can have a dual function so it’s important to maximise every inch of your son's bedroom.

Some additional items that you may like to add to your child’s room are a study desk with good lighting, a comfortable chair or large bean bag with a bookshelf to act as a reading nook, a play area customised to reflect your child’s favourite games, a zen space to relax or a space for your child’s guitar or drum kit.

Rugs are a great tool to help zone different areas in a room. For younger children, magnetic paint or blackboard paint is another option to consider.

Sports

Some boys are sports mad and want to opt for a bedroom that reflects their favourite football, soccer, rugby or hurling team. I would tend to suggest that rather than covering your walls in a ‘Liverpool’ themed wallpaper that instead you paint your walls and then opt for a Liverpool duvet set as this can be easily changed should your son change his mind and start supporting another team.

Etsy is another great site for customised décor items such as personalised themed name plaques or pictures of jerseys that depict your chosen team. Rugs, table lamps and cushions displaying your son's favourite teams logo are other items that can be easily sourced.

If you want to give the bedroom a quick update without changing your existing neutral walls, then consider updating your curtains, throws and cushions with either burnt orange, ochre, or teal for an instant update. Adding an accent wall in one of these colours will add additional depth and interest to the bedroom.

Thanks again for taking the time to read my interiors column, and I hope you found the information helpful. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in a future column then please drop me a line as I would be delighted to hear your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.